Johnny Depp, in his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, denies the accusations of ill-treatment

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in full trial. After 15 months of relationship they decided to go their separate ways seven years ago, and shortly after she accused him of mistreatment. According to the complaint that she filed, the actor would have tipped her kicks, slaps and would have thrown some objects at him to attack him. According to Amber, all these episodes would have taken place at the home they shared in Los Angeles. From the first moment he has denied all this, something that he has done again in the trial that he has confronted them with. Because after her accusations, he decided to file a lawsuit.

Johnny Depp has testified for three hours in a Virginia court, and there he has denied ill-treatment of Amber Heard. “It is very rare when one day you are Cinderella and in zero point you become Quasimodo” is the comparison that he has made alluding to Disney characters and with which he has tried to justify part of his behavior. In addition, he has been very emphatic in stating that “I never got to the point of hitting Miss Heard in any way. I have never hit a woman in my life.”

Johnny Depp during the trial. gtres

What Johnny Depp has recognized have been strong discussions with Amber Heard. The actress’s lawyers have shown some rude messages as evidence that he would have sent to her. So he has admitted that there was an exchange of very strong messages between them. The justification he has given is that “I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not just for myself, but for my children as well.”

Amber Heard during the trial. gtres

This session of the trial has been just one more of all the judicial appointments that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have and of those that still remain. Accusations of abuse, slander, or sharing your divorce They are just some of the pending accounts that they have had and have since they divorced in 2016.