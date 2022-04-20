Johnny Depp, in court: “I have never hit a woman in my life” | People

Johnny Depp leaves the courthouse in Fairfax County (Virginia), outside Washington, during the eighth day of the trial that confronts him for defamation against his ex-partner, Amber Heard. Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

“It is very rare when one day you are Cinderella and in zero comma you become Quasimodo.” With that reference to two fantasy characters, something like the yin and yan of the Disney universe, the actor Johnny Depp has described this Tuesday before the seven members of a popular jury the trip that made his reputation in the Hollywood industry between the before and after the complaint of the actress Amber Heard, with whom he married in 2015. The relationship lasted 15 months and, shortly after it ended, she accused him of ill-treatment (which included, according to the aforementioned complaint, kicks, slapping and throwing objects such as a bottle of vodka) that occurred at the marital home in Los Angeles. He has denied it ever since.

In the rosary of dates before the courts that have followed that break, the last one began last week in the United States and has its origin in a lawsuit by the actor. He asks for 50 million dollars (47 million euros) for defamation for an opinion piece in which Heard, 35, spoke of what it had meant for him to become “a public figure who represented domestic abuse.” He published it in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018. And hence the unglamorous place in which Depp has declared: a courthouse in Fairfax County, in the State of Virginia, which in practice is one of the suburbs for families that surround the Federal Capital.

In the text, Heard did not mention the name of Depp, 58, but he considers that his publication caused the accusations to “permeate in the industry” and that this brought him problems such as the suspension of his participation in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean, phenomenal business of, precisely, the multinational Disney, which had brought so much fame and financial joy during the previous 15 years. The lawsuit also alleges that Heard took advantage of the publicity gained from the trial of the post to promote its blockbuster Aquamanwhich grossed an estimated $1 billion worldwide.

In response to this complaint, Heard replied with a claim of 100 million dollars for the damages that, she assures, have been caused by the “slander” made against her by Depp’s legal team. Both are judged these days in Fairfax, in a process that is estimated to last about five more weeks.

Dressed in a black suit and shirt and an arabesque tie, with a ponytail and buccaneer earrings, Depp spoke slowly, in a monotone; It was not clear if he wanted to wear out the patience of those present (or that of Heard, who was in the room and stubbornly looking ahead) or if he rather wanted to give the impression of calculating his every word. .

“My goal is the truth,” the actor said shortly after beginning his long statement. “It kills me that everyone who has known me over the years… that all those people thought I was a fraud. (…) Today is my first opportunity to speak about this case in its entirety and for the first time. I feel a responsibility to clear my reputation… I don’t deserve it, neither do my children or the people who have believed in me all these years.”

Depp acknowledged in his testimony, which will continue on Wednesday, that he and Heard had arguments during their relationship, but stated bluntly: “I never got to the point of hitting her in any way and I have never hit any other woman in my life.” He later described her ex-partner’s accusations as “disturbing and appalling”, “without basis in any kind of truth”. The two announced their divorce in August 2016 with a joint statement that read: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always [estuvo] ruled by love”.

The interpreter has also extended, to questions from his lawyers, about what he has described as an unhappy childhood in Kentucky. He has blamed his mother, Betty Sue Palmer, who died in 2016, of “verbal abuse, insults and harassment.” “He took advantage”, she has said, “of any opportunity to be as cruel as she could”, and he has added that she hit him “with ashtrays, with high heels or with a telephone”. And then he has launched into a detailed description of his relationship with drugs, which, he has said, he started with the “nerve pills” that he pilfered from his mother when he was 11 years old. He never took narcotics “with the intention of partying” (“they were the kind of drugs you take to be good, not to have fun”), and since he overcame addiction to opiates, specifically Roxicodone, which he began taking due to an injury during the filming of the fourth part of Pirates of the Caribbean, has never tried them again. “I got bitten by the snake, and when that happens, before you know it, you already have the monkey hanging on your back, ready to stay,” she has said.

A year ago, a British court ruled firmly against Depp’s claim to make the British newspaper pay The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” The actor has always denied the accusations of her ex-wife, despite the fact that the same London court determined that there was “overwhelming evidence” that he assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and that it led her to “fear for her life.” up to three times.

Since the trial began last week, several witnesses have spoken out about the couple’s drug and alcohol abuse. They have also reported constant fights between the two. Marriage therapist Laurel Anderson, who treated their agonizing relationship, described the marital dynamic as “mutual abuse,” according to Associated Press.

Heard posted a note on her social media before the start of Virginia’s trial in which she recalled that in the article in the post she did not name her ex-husband. “I wrote about the price paid by women who stand up to men with power. I continue to pay that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and also [pueda hacerlo] Johnny,” he wrote. “I have always maintained my love for him and it pains me to have to relive the details of our past life together in front of the whole world.”