Joe Alwyn tackles Taylor Swift engagement rumors

Joe Alwyn remains silent on the status of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 31-year-old British actor has refused to confirm or deny rumors of his engagement to his superhero girlfriend, 32. Interview with the Wall Street Journal. magazine Posted Wednesday.

“If I had a pound every time I think I was told I’m engaged, I would have a lot of coins,” he told the publication.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer were yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer were no, I wouldn’t say it.”

Rumors that the couple had engaged or even secretly kept the contract have been circulating on the Internet for years.

In January 2020, Swift wore a huge diamond ring on her left hand In her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” which sparked the conversations. And as early as December, fans were convinced that the couple had already stumbled upon the singer She was wearing a wedding dress of hers In her “Willow” music video.

However, Alwyn and Swift are known to have been reserved during their relationship.

“We live in a culture that people expect a lot from giving,” said the “favorite” actor at the WSJ.

“So if you don’t post all the time about what you do, how you spend your day or how you make breakfast, does that make you detached?”

Joe Alwyn has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors of his engagement to Taylor Swift. Harry Carr for WSJ. magazine. , S.

Although Swift and Alwyn are private, she regularly writes about their past relationships in her songs. Edward Obi / SplashNews.com

Alwyn later admitted that he likes to “feel a little wary” in interviews or “any kind of interaction”, but that it is “just an incomprehensible response to the culture we live in”.

“If you give it to him,” he concluded, “he’ll just open the door.”

Earlier this month, Alwin shares the same feelings In an interview with cervodicendo: “We live in an increasingly intrusive culture. … The more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give – something will be taken ”.

He and Swift have been dating since 2016.