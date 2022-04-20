JK Rowling transphobic, now Miriam Margolyes defends her: “Criticism out of place, she is a generous woman”

2 min. of reading

81 years in just under a month, Miriam Margolyes, famous professor Sprite in Harry Potter, who has always been a declared lesbian and has been engaged to her beloved Heather Sutherland for over 50 years, has incredibly defended JK Rowling from the accusations of transphobia. “Incredibly” because Miriam herself, just two years ago, harshly criticized the richest woman in the UK.

Interviewed by Radio Times, Margolyes specified. “There is a spectrum and people can be anyone along that spectrum. There is no answer to all these questions about trans people. But I think that the insults received by JK Rowling are out of place. I don’t know her at all. I admire her as a human being. She is a generous woman, she is a brilliant writer ”.

Margolyes pointed out that if people were kinder to each other, “much misery would disappear“. She added that she would be happy to bring Rowling and trans rights champion Emma Watson together. “I would do it if anyone asked me“.

Just last month, during the Bafta, Watson threw a jab of no small importance at JK Rowling, specifying that he was “here for ALL witches“. In 2020, shortly after one of Harry Potter’s mom’s first transphobic outings, Emma she announced that she had donated money to Mermaids, a charity that supports young trans. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or informed that they are not who they say they are. ” “I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are“.

A little less than two years ago, as mentioned, Miriam Margolyes took a completely different position towards Rowling, according to which trans women are not women. At the time she the actress said: “JK has a rather conservative view of transgender people. But I just can’t keep up with her. It’s a matter of people’s personal happiness, I think this is what everyone should focus on. If you really want to be a woman, you should be. You can’t be a fascist about it. I think she is confused“.

Just a week ago JK Rowling, who returned to film as producer and co-writer of Fantastic Beasts 3, had lunch with transphobic transphobic activists as thousands marched for trans equality.

