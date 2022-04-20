Jim Ross reveals that Alicia Fox is going through a great personal moment

The All Elite Wrestling commentator and member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Ross, has revealed in the latest program of his podcast, Grilling JR, that a few days ago he ate at a Florida restaurant with Alicia Fox, former WWE Divas Champion , Y the fighter told her that she had been sober and healthy for several years after having some public altercations. Additionally, the legendary commentator posted a photo on his personal Twitter account of him posing with Alicia. These were his statements:

“We went to the TPC Country Club and had breakfast. She lives over there. She’s from Jacksonville. She lives about seven minutes from where I live, she told me. She’s been clean and sober for three years. That day was the best day I could have had“.

“She was happy. Lucia fantastically. She is a very beautiful woman. She has a great relationship with her boyfriend. We had a great and long breakfast talking about various things. She is a match. I’m so glad she’s clean and sober and healthy. He really is a wonderful person.”

“I ran into Alicia Fox over breakfast at @TCPSawgrass around the Jax area. She’s been clean and sober for three years!”

Alicia Fox left active competition with WWE several years ago, and in her last stage, had several incidents due to alcohol consumptioneven appearing drunk at the 2019 SummerSlam edition. Fortunately, Alicia Fox managed to overcome her problems and, as Jim Ross explains, now she is healthy and in good condition. Alicia Fox appeared in WWE for the last time in January, being one of the participants in the Women’s Royal Battle of Royal Rumble 2022.

