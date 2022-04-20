Jesús Corona does not think about the MLS and makes eyes at Rayados

The footballer of SevilleJosé Manuel “Tecatito” Corona lives a great moment in the Old Continent, being a key player for the Sevillian club, so he does not have in his plans to return to Mexican Soccer or go to Major League Soccer.

The former Rayados de Monterrey player confessed that this is not the time to think about the MLS, however, he assured that the first team from which he would hear offers is from the Pandilla team that gave him his first opportunity in Mexican Soccer.

“No, I haven’t thought about it, I left Monterrey, I have a love for him, I don’t close the door to anyone, but obviously I would listen to Rayados first.” And about playing in the MLS: “Not at the moment, I don’t know if in a few years, but at this moment I don’t see myself there yet.”

The Mexican team spoke of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández who has been absent from El Tri for more than two years, assuring that within the squad they want to have him in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“Everyone asks that, but obviously a footballer like him who is very good, we obviously would like to have him because he is the top scorer for the national team, he has a lot of experience, he is a good person, but calling him is no longer our business. , but that we respect them, yes, and a lot”.