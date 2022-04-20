Jennifer Lopez was “totally taken aback” by Ben Affleck’s bubble bath proposal

Jennifer Lopez was “totally taken aback” when Ben Affleck asked her to marry her while she was taking a bubble bath.

The music superstar confirmed she was engaged to the Good Will Hunting actor once again on Friday, more than 18 years after breaking up their previous engagement in January 2004.

Sharing details about the proposal in her on JLo’s newsletter, Jennifer revealed to her fans that she cried when Affleck unexpectedly asked her to marry him while she was in the bathtub.

“Would you ever have imagined that your biggest dream could come true?” she started the newsletter. “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love knelt down and proposed to marry me. I was totally caught off guard and looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head into the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and he said: ‘that’s a yes ? ‘ I said YES sure it’s a YES. “

The 52-year-old confessed to having tears “rolled down (her) face” because she felt so happy and whole.

“It was nothing special, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine… just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people who promise to always be there for each other,” she continued. “Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance in true love. “

Referring to her green diamond engagement ring, the singer of Jenny from the Block concluded her message by writing: “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.”

The newsletter also contained a close-up photo of the twinkling star and a shot of her and Ben on the beach, wearing the ring full view.

Jennifer and Ben met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged between November 2002 and January 2004.