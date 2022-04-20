Jennifer López teaches how XL platforms should be used

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the greatest singers and actresses in the world. Her fame goes beyond the films in which she has participated and her hits, since she is also a clear example of fashion and trends. On this occasion, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ taught the world like porting the XL platforms that became famous in the “gen Z”.

During Easter Sunday, the singer took the opportunity to show a pretty spring look, which captivated more than one, but what caught the most attention were her shoes, since she was wearing stratospheric platforms that They are fashionable in generation Z and now JLo shows them how they should behave.

With a Valentino look in fullJennifer joined Y2K fashion and with this a list of great artists and important personalities in the world of fashion around the globe who are beginning to wear this type of shoe.

Personalities who use it

The shoes began to become famous in 2021, when great singers and celebrities began to buy them and show them off at different events throughout the year. Among the names are Ana Mena, Olivia Rodríguez, Ester Expósito, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa is one of the singers who uses this type of shoes the most, but everything seems to indicate that the British knows no limit, since she begins to take out much higher pairs every time. It is said to have an XXXL platform from the GCDS firm. In addition to some leather boots, some with diamonds and one more from Versace.

Many of the celebrities who wear this type of shoes try to take advantage of the fact that they are short, but it does not mean that it is a rule, since you only have to enjoy heels to buy them. In case you are looking for some, do not hesitate to see some models of the famous ones mentioned above to find the one you like the most.

