09.04.2022 8:38 p.m.

Khloé Kardashian messes it up at the premiere of the new reality show for Hulu

His is a story not to sleep. Khloe Kardashian She still hasn’t digested her traumatic breakup with basketball player Tristan Thompson. And it is that during the premiere of the new reality show that she stars with her sisters for Hulu, the socialite lost the papers when he saw some images of his ex appear during the pass.

Apparently, several testimonies of the events ensure that the television star shouted on several occasions “liar” seeing the face of her daughter’s father projected on the screen. The couple put an end to their relationship after the television caught their boy for the umpteenth time being disloyal. In fact, Tristan would have been the father of a child after this little dog in the air.

Khloe Kardashian INSTAGRAM

It is the first year since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

This Saturday April 9 marks one year since the duke of edinburghhusband of Queen Elizabeth II of England, died at the 99 years old. He did so after spending 72 years as the queen’s husband and 69 as a consort. In his final months, his health had deteriorated. In fact, he had to undergo a “successful” operation to treat a heart problem.

On March 29, a religious service was held in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh in the abbey of westminster. A very special day for the queen, since in addition to paying tribute to her husband, she reappeared for the first time after passing the coronavirus.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh EP

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged

Wedding bells are ringing! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged. The singer has been in charge of publicizing the news through a video on her website. A portal that premiered with this bombshell and in which the diva from the Bronx has given all kinds of details about the ring that the actor has given her to ask for her hand. Who said sequels are never good?

At the end of April of last year all the alarms went off after the Canadian was caught going in and out of the Puerto Rican house. The news came to light a few days after both confirmed that they had broken up with their respective partners. After a couple of months of strong rumors, the lovebirds confirmed that they had resumed their affair 17 years later having left it. And it is worth remembering that this second chance comes after they canceled their wedding in 2003. A wedding that will soon be a reality.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck EP

Leticia Sabater accuses Laura Pausini of plagiarism

‘La Soledad’ is one of the most mythical songs of Laura Pausini. In fact, it was the first with which she became known in the world of music, winning the San Remo Festival. Everyone knows that in the lyrics, the Italian singer recounted the tragic breakup that she suffered after her boyfriend Marco betrayed her with another woman.

However, now Leticia Sabater She assures that both recorded the song in 1993. And it is that, when Laura releases this song, the theme had already been playing on the Spanish cassette for a year. Something that the soprano of the transalpine country has flatly denied. The truth is the songs of both coincide and a lot.

Leticia Sabater EPç

Prince Charles and Camilla of Cornwall celebrate 17 years of marriage

April 9 is a very special day in the life of the prince Charles and Camilla of Cornwall. After many years of requited love, and then, of relationship, the couple gave the “yes I want” on this day in 2005 at a civil ceremony held at Windsor Town Hall.

Nevertheless, last year the death of the Duke of Edinburgh inevitably tarnished this date that will always be bittersweet. So, they gave up sharing their usual anniversary pose from their official account.

Prince Charles and Camilla of Cornwall EP

Marta Riesco celebrates her birthday hours after announcing her breakup from Antonio David

Martha Riesco lives one of the most bittersweet moments of his life. The reporter from Ana Rosa’s program tearfully announced his separation from Anthony David Flores yesterday at 8:00 p.m. An hour and a quarter later, she was bite the bullet to kick off his big 35th birthday party.

Having a broken heart does not seem to have been a sufficient reason to prevent the great splendor that he had prepared. The television came to a gambling den in a spectacular bubblegum pink limousine –of the most tacky–. Once there, she was received by a group of mariachis welcomed him, along with all his family and friends.

Marta Riesco celebrates her birthday in style EP

Terelu confesses he was going to the psychiatrist for a year for a mental health problem

Terelu Campos He has confessed to his colleagues and to the entire audience of Viva la vida that he had a mental health problem and that he attended for a little more than a year to a psychiatrist. Her diagnosis was a serious anxiety crisis, of which she was not aware nor was her own daughter, Alejandra Rubio.

The daughter of María Teresa Campos has revealed that at that time, I didn’t feel like leaving the house and that he lived a few very hard months: “It seems that they are nonsense but they are not, they are things that condition your life, your health. I got into bed and thought I was dying, that I was going to die”, explained the presenter.