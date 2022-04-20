Jennifer Garner warns J.Lo before her wedding to Ben Affleck: “As long as he stays sober, she’ll be happy”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They met again after 20 years of ending their relationship, making her once again one of Hollywood’s favorites; However the commitment could be overshadowed by the actor’s past that affected his marriage to the actress Jennifer Garner.

The star of “If I were 30” He has shown maturity by expressing his happiness for his ex-partner’s new relationship with the singer, but not everything is good with Ben Affleck as a couple and This has been stated in various interviews.

Garner celebrated his 50th birthday in a big way on April 17, among the guests were Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, which showed that the relationship between the three is good and he intends that everything will go well for the well-being of their sons.

Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday. Photo: AP

Although the actress’s statements have been positive, a source close to her revealed what she really thinks about her ex-husband’s commitment, referring to the alcoholism of the actor:As long as he stays sober, she’ll be happy.”

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, actress Jennifer Garner revealed that during her marriage to Affleck there was infidelity and was marked by alcohol abuse; Although she recognized that he was a brilliant man, she also pointed out that it was difficult to be with him.

Ben Affleck blames Garner for his alcoholism

The “Daredevil” actor received strong criticism after in an interview he blamed his marriage to Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism, as he assured that drinking was a way to escape the problems he had with the actress.

“I was like ‘I can’t leave’ because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ (…) What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and falling asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said in an interview with Howard Stern.

Although he has been in rehab several times and said he was sorry for the things he did under the influence of alcohol, he has not avoided criticism on social networks where netizens defended Garner and called him “little man”.

“Things that I wish I had done differently, and it’s rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think, I wish I could have prevented this painful event,” she said.

