Jennifer Aniston: this is how she said goodbye to James Michael Tyler, Gunther in Friends

The actress accompanied her words with a video in which she showed a fragment of the last scene she recorded with Michael. In it you can see the moment in which Rachel, about to leave for Paris, says goodbye to Gunther, who decides to confess her love for him. “I know you’re leaving tonight, but I have to tell you that I love you. I don’t know if that will change your plans at all, but I thought you should know,” says Gunther, to which Rachel replies, “Gunther, I love you too, probably not the same way you do, but I love you. When I’m in a coffee shop having coffee, or I see a man whose hair is brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you ”.

The actress accompanied her words with a video in which she showed a fragment of the last scene she recorded with Michael. In it you can see the moment in which Rachel, about to leave for Paris, says goodbye to Gunther, who decides to confess her love for him. “I know you’re leaving tonight, but I have to tell you that I love you. I don’t know if that will change your plans at all, but I thought you should know.Gunther says, to which Rachel replies, “Gunther, I love you too, probably not the same way you do, but I love you. When I’m in a coffee shop having coffee, or I see a man whose hair is brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you”.