Jennifer Aniston: The disorder against which the actress has been fighting for years

The actress Jennifer Aniston, who is remembered for her participation in different projects on the big screen, announced that she has been suffering from insomnia for several years, and even pointed out that she also struggles with sleepwalking and anxiety.

At 53 years old, the protagonist of “A Lying Wife” revealed that she has had to deal with the condition, according to the interview she offered to People magazine.

“When we are young we think we are invincible and you don’t start to notice the effects of lack of sleep until your birthday”Aniston said.

In turn, he shared that at first he accepted it, but over time he realized that this condition affected his daily activities, such as work, his cognitive functions, and even his physical appearance.

But even knowing these problems, he decided not to treat himself and continue on a regular basis, until the condition really became a struggle.

“It became something I was really struggling with. It used to be the bottom of the list, but I couldn’t really go on.”assured the star.

Insomnia a global problem

The World Health Organization ensures that 40% of the world population suffers from some type of sleep disorder, 10% of the world population suffers from insomnia, one of the 88 types recognized by the WHO.

The causes of sleep disorders are very diverse: physical, metabolic, cardiovascular, genetic, gynecological, respiratory, gastrointestinal disorders, as well as psychological: stress, depression and anxiety.

In the United States, the country of origin of the actress Jennifer Aniston, 8.7 million people take medication to sleep, according to the Center for Disease Prevention of the United States.

Consumption is higher after the age of 50, as is the case with Aniston, mainly among women and white people. Older adults are the most predisposed to use medication. 8% of those over 80 years of age and 5.7% of those over 70 use drugs regularly, compared to 2% of young people.

One of the natural ways to deal with this condition is, as Jenifer Aniston shared, physical activity and good nutrition, however many times sleep disturbance does not allow it.

“You really can’t meet the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise and sleep, because you can’t exercise and you can’t eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely messed up.”sentenced.

