Jason Momoa could star in the live action based on the video game – El Financiero

After the success of some video game adaptations for the big screen, the actor Jason Momoa could join Warner Bros. for your next project. Currently the producer and actor are in the final negotiations to star in the live action of the minecraft movie.

Who integrates the credits of films like Aquaman either dunes will be led by Jared Hess (Napoleon dynamite Y Free nacho). The game of Mojang Studios Y microsoft was created in 2011 and allows users to create structures and worlds by means of blocks. No details have yet been revealed about the actors who will join Momoa in the cast, the story that will be told, or when filming will begin.

This is what we know about the ‘Minecraft’ film

If confirmed, Momoa will add a new job to his career this year in what promises to pay off at the box office just as they did. Uncharted, with Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlbergand more recently Sonic 2with the voice of Jim Carrey.

In addition to confirming his inclusion as a villain in the tenth installment of the saga Fast and furious, Momoa waits for the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in March 2023.

In accordance with TheHollywood Reporter, production will be Mary Parent (dune) Y Roy Lee (Death Note), while the executive production will be carried out by Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. Vu Bui and Lydia Winters of Mojang Studios will also produce.

Negotiations for the production of the Minecraft film, whose sales in mid-2020 amounted to 200 million copies around the world, began in 2014 but were abandoned before it became a reality. It would then be directed by Jill Messick, who would appear in the end credits after her death in 2018.