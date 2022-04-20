Jaden Smith: they make Will Smith’s son the target of memes and he reacts with humor

Jaden Smiththe eldest son of Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett, became the target of memes over the weekend, after a video of a 2018 interview in which he criticized his peers resurfaced on networks.

It took only 27 seconds of an interview with Big Boy TV for the internet to sneer at the 23-year-old actor and DJ. He can be heard saying:I am very happy to have spent my childhood with more adults than with children my agebecause I learned more things from adults than from children my age”.

Then he criticized the boys his age: “Broooo! Look at my phone! Selfies!” And then, with some frustration, he commented, “I’m just like… Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things?”

The reaction in networks

The clip immediately went viral on Twitter (although it was first uploaded on TikTok), where it reached more than five million views and memes arose due to Jaden’s comments, who has had a water company since 2015 and who has stood out for his work philanthropic for the environment.

After memes came and went, Jaden himself responded with his own: “Me: ‘Hey, do you want to talk about the current economic and political state of the world?’ Girl: ‘Nah.’ Me: ‘Okay, cool.'”

Jaden also shared some photos from Coachella on his Twitter account.