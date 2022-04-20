Jada Pinkett was furious with Will Smith for a birthday party he organized for her

Jada Pinkett continues to give a lot to talk about after turning her back on her husband Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

After a video became popular in which Jada claims she never wanted to get marriednow some images were taken up in which Jada talked about the anger which caused a spectacular birthday party that Will Smith threw for him.

Jada Pinkett got mad at Will Smith for a birthday party he threw for her

The scandal experienced at the Oscar ceremony caused media attention to settle on the complex relationship of the Pinkett-Smith couple.

So a video of one of the Red Table Talks, Jada Pinkett’s program, went viral, in which Will Smith recalled how he felt “devastated” for a party he organized for his wife.

Jada harshly described the effort Will Smith put into the party for Jada’s 40th birthday.

Smith’s aim was to organize a surprise party full of luxury and surprises:

The day after her 34th birthday, I was already hiring a crew to orchestrate her 40th birthday,” Smith said in 2018. “I hired a documentary crew, it was going to be my big declaration of love, it was going to be whatever got her out of her midlife crisis, it was going to be spectacular, something very profound.”

Smith did not take into account that Jada had told him she didn’t want to party her birthday and that she wanted to do “something intimate”.

However, the celebration was carried out with great fanfare, so the actress was furious and spoke harsh words to her husband.

She told me that what I did was a ridiculous display of my ego, and that broke me, I’m still devastated because she was right, it was not a party for her. That was a very low point,” said Will Smith.

Jada never wanted to get married

In that same Red Table Talk it was that Jada assured that she never wanted to get married, that “they forced her and it was horrible”.

We did it because ‘Gammy’ [apodo que Jada le puso a su mamá] I was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘you have to get married’”.

Before these words, his mother Adrienne, who was in that same program, said:

Yes, I remember having a strong desire for you guys to get married and that you were sick, uncooperative at all. But I don’t recall your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage,” Adrienne said.

