Jada Pinkett Smith and Amber Heard are considered the most toxic women in Hollywood

Generally, most cases of domestic violence have women as protagonists who are victims of physical and psychological abuse by their partners. But there are also cases of men who are in the midst of violent relationships, by their female partners.

It is in this area that the actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Amber Heard have earned the hatred of social network users, due to the physical and psychological violence they would exert on their partners, also actors Will Smith and Johnny Depp respectively. .

In the case of Pinkett Smith, the accusations of violence began after the scandal starring Will Smith at the last Oscar ceremony, when he went on stage and hit comedian Chris Rock after making a joke against his alopecia. Smith’s wife.

After this, the actor has had to face the consequences of his action, among those who reject and support him, but his wife is not within this group, who declared that she did not agree with his actions and that it had been an exaggeration. In the midst of this, Pinkett Smith’s infidelity with her youngest son’s friend also resurfaced, and the leaking of a video where the actress recorded her husband against her will to upload it to social networks .

After this, the comments on social networks were filled with those who accused the actress of psychological abuse against Pinkett Smith, and who see Smith as a victim within the relationship.

Amber Heard and domestic violence

In the same situation is the actress Amber Heard, who is currently in the middle of a defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actor was accused of domestic violence by Heard, who accuses him of physically and psychologically abusing her. For her part, Depp accuses her of having assaulted him on multiple occasions, in addition to verbally assaulting him.

Among the episodes of violence that the actor describes, there is a time that in the middle of a fight she would have cut off part of Depp’s little finger. On another occasion, she would have defecated on the actor’s bed, which was the limit and cause of the divorce.

Within the Depp trial and witnesses have also recounted episodes in which Heard denigrated the actor, treating him as a “fat old man”, among other things. For this same reason, users on Twitter have cataloged her along with Pinkett Smith as “the most toxic women in Hollywood”, due to what they have done against their partners and how the violence they have caused has not been made visible. been victims.