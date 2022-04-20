Jada Pinkett Returns to Her Talk Show After Chris Rock Slapped Will Smith at the Oscars

MADRID, 20 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

After the controversy in the last edition of the Oscarsin which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after a joke about his wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith is back with new episodes of his talk show, Red Table Talk. However, in the press release, no reference is made to the already historic altercation carried out by her husband.

And, according to Variety, several of the new chapters of the series, which is broadcast weekly on Facebook Watch, were already being filmed before the Oscars and it is not clear whether or not anything was recorded after the gala.

In addition to being hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk also features the participation of his daughter, Willow Smith, and his mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris. It is a program of interviews with stars from different fieldssuch as Sandra BullockAlicia Keys or Snoop Dogg.

even his son, Jaden Smithor his own Will Smithhave appeared in the series on several occasions, dealing with issues as deep and personal as the sexual life of the couple or the extramarital relationship of the actress with the singer August Alsina.

According to Us Weekly, citing sources close to the couple but not directly to her own Jada Pinkett Smithit said that I didn’t need protectionthat her husband’s action was a product of the heat of the moment and that she would not do it in any way.

Red Table Talkwhich is proud to have a “unprecedented transparency” when dealing with his interviews, he has eleven million followers on his Facebook pageand the first episode of its fifth season will feature the singer Janelle Monáe as guest.

Several have been events that have affected Will Smith after the incidentas the suspension or cancellation of some of the projects in which he was immersed, including the fourth installment of the popular franchise Bad Boys (Two rebel policemen). In addition, the Academy announced disciplinary action against the actorwho won an Oscar for The Williams Method, prohibiting him from participating in any event organized by the institution for the next 10 years.