“It was a crime”: Billy Crystal gave his opinion on Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars

When it comes to defining the violent episode that starred Will Smith and Chris Rock and that surprised everyone present at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during the last Oscar awards ceremony, Billy Crystal no beating around the bush. “it was a crime”, qualified who on nine occasions officiated as host of the glamorous installment.

Guest on the show Who’s talking to CNN+’s Chris Wallace, Crystal analyzed what happened on stage, and had no qualms about strongly criticizing the two protagonists of the scandal. First, analyzed the joke that Chris Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and called it “not very good”. “Why mess with her? At the time, it seemed to me that the joke had been off the mark,” she expressed.

He added: “I love Chris. We are friends and I respect him a lot but I honestly felt that what he had said was wrong.” the protagonist of When Harry met Sally He said that, like millions of people around the planet, he was watching the ceremony live and was surprised to see Will Smith walking towards the stage, with a slow walk and a strange smile on his lips.

“ What happened next was horrible and it’s a crime ”, he shot, without half measures, on the strong slap that Smith gave the comedian, in front of the cameras, annoyed by the joke he had just made about his wife’s alopecia. And he added: “Fortunately, he did not hit him with a closed fist.”

On Rock’s reaction to the incident, he said, “I think Chris handled himself the best he could and stood his ground. It was a shocking moment where I worried a lot about Will’s state of mind. I was very worried and shocked by the consequences of that too ”.

In another interview, granted to Bob Costas in the HBO Max series Back on the Record, The actor had described the scandalous fact as “a very disturbing incident”. And, furthermore, he recalled his experience hosting the big night in Hollywood. “ It was an attack. I have had similar experiences. Three times, things were thrown at me. ”.

chris rock was presenting an award and will smith stood up and hit him

“The incredible Gil Cates was the producer for six of the nine ceremonies I hosted at the Oscars. Together, in the pre-production of the show, we would review the summary of the script and he would tell me: ‘Maybe I should be there because something could happen,’” he recalled.

For Crystal, the presence of a host onstage brings an element of control to the event. “I prepared to present the ceremony. I really prepared myself, so that it would have cohesion. So every time I watch shows that don’t have a host… Yes, it’s quicker and maybe smoother, but there’s no one there to take advantage of anything and give the audience a sense that someone is in charge,” he emphasized. she. In the last edition, there was not a single host; actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes occupied that role.

As an example, Crystal recalled a time when she was hosting the Grammy Awards. Comedian Jackie Mason, from the stage, made an “incendiary” comment. Then he went up Little Richard and continued on the same line. At that point, Crystal was sent to calm things down, and decided to decompress the situation with a joke.

When Rock received the slap in the face from his colleague, he was alone on stage. To the stupor of the presenter himself and of all those present in the auditorium, Smith jumped back into his seat and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Nobody knew what to do and it was Rock himself who had the weight of moving the show forward, revealing the winner of the category that he had to present.

just minutes later, Smith would return to the stage, to receive the award for best actor for his performance in King Richard: A Winning Family. the protagonist of men in black he would make, in his acceptance speech, the only allusion to what had just happened. With eyes full of tears, he apologized to those present and assured that love sometimes leads to crazy things.

After several twists and turns, the authorities of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood decided to ban Smith’s presence for a decade at any event organized by the entity, including the Oscar ceremonies.