It Takes Two, the film will be made by Amazon: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be one of the producers

Earlier this year we had learned that It Takes Two, the hit co-op title from Electronic Arts and Hazelight, would arrive on both the small and the big screen. Now a new Variety report reveals more about the film, which will apparently be made by Amazon.

dj2 Entertainment will handle the production of the film together with Seven Bucks Productions and Amazon Studios. According to Variety, producers for Seven Bucks include Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”. Variety sources suggest The Rock may have a role in the film, although nothing official has been decided.

The film adaptation of It Takes Two will follow the adventures of May and Cody, ex-husband and wife who, while going through a divorce, find themselves transported in two dolls that their daughter, Rose, created to represent them. Now the two will have to embark on a wild and fantastic journey to find a way to get back into their bodies.

dj2 Entertainment is working on several film projects based on video games: in addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the company will deal with the Tomb Raider animated series, and the Disco Elysium TV series and a Streets of Rage film.





