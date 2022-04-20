“It is important to know how to say no in Hollywood”

Los Angeles (USA), April 12 (EFE).- The Mexican Eiza Gonzalez has conquered Hollywood in record time to become one of the latin actresses most demanded and box office in the movie Mecca, where he has learned that sometimes the most powerful thing is knowing how to say “no”.

“When you reach a certain point in your career, it is very important to say no to certain characters who are reinforcing a stereotype,” the Mexican actress assured in an interview with Efe during the promotion of her latest premiere, “ambulance“, which just hit theaters.

Gonzalez returns to action genrewhich has already dominated in films like “Baby Driver” (2017) and “Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), with a thriller of robberies directed by Michael Bay, known for blockbusters on the level of “Armageddon” (1998) or the “Transformers” saga.

in the new moviethe actress plays a paramedic from The Angels that, while trying to save the life of a policeman in an ambulance, she is taken hostage by two robbers who are trying to flee in that same vehicle after robbing a bank.

“I feel proud to have grown up in Mexico, surrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers,” explains González.

“And if you analyze it, the role feels organic because in Los Angeles there are many Latinos and many women who do this type of work,” he adds.

Although she admits that it’s not always easy thrive in a world as complicated as Hollywood without giving up certain principles.

“When you’re starting out you have to do things that are not aligned with your values.” “You have to pay for certain things for others,” she says.

“In Mexico we grew up with action movies from the 90s”

In “Ambulance”, González has followed the instructions of Bay, a director who remains true to his style of giving the viewer no respite with fast-paced action, chases and explosions, this time aboard an ambulance recklessly driven by Jake Gyllenhaal Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“We spent 37 days inside shooting an ambulance and I rented one to prepare the character, I already understand it as if it were my home,” jokes the actress.

The filmmaker has highlighted that almost everything that appears on the screen is real, there is hardly special effects or simulations and that it was more difficult to shoot within the ambulance speeding through Los Angeles than choreographing the chases.

González confirms: “Between the actors, the cameraman, the lighting, the audio… We were ten people in a very small space. You couldn’t even make your stomach rattle, you could hear everything.”

About being a regular in action roles, the actress recalls that in Mexico he grew up with action movies because “in the 90s they were the ones that came from the United States.”

“Not like art cinema, which now reaches all parts of the world,” he says.

In the future: series with Meryl Streep and bring María Félix to life

But soon the international public will know other facets of the mexicanwho already demonstrated his comedic skills in “I Care a Lot” (2020).

González will be part of “Extrapolations”, a series of AppleTV+ on the climate crisis and whose distribution will be led by meryl streep Y Kit Harington.

She will also give life to the legendary Mexican actress Maria Felix (1914-2002), known as “La Doña”, in a biopic who will direct Matthew Heinman.

“They are very different projects,” she advances. “I am proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way.” EFE

