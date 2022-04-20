Is Keanu Reeves getting MARRIED? He would have been SECRETLY engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant

The wedding bells begin to ring for Keanu Reeveswho is rumored to have proposed to his girlfriend, Alexandra Grantafter four years of relationship.

The eternal Hollywood bachelor could not be anymore after taking this important step and that is that the 57-year-old actor was recently surprised buying diamond rings at a well-known jewelry store in Los Angeles.

Related news

Everything seems to indicate that the speculations are true, as an anonymous source close to the couple told the magazine OK! that Keanu finally popped the question to his beloved.

“Keanu popped the question after they returned home from Europe, where he’s been shooting back-to-back movies, and she was there the whole time to support him,” the insider said, adding that Reeves’ busy schedule made him realize he didn’t can live without Grant. “She is the one.”

But this is not all. Apparently the actress Sandra Bullockwith whom Keanu has a great friendship, would have influenced this marriage to come true, since it was she who advised the star of Matrix make this big decision.

Photo: Getty Images

“It was a heart-to-heart with Sandra that finally inspired him to put on a ring,” the source shared, “and he’s so happy he did,” the source shared.

Among other details, the publication also stated that Grant, 49, is already planning the ceremony, which will be “very relaxed and outdoors” only before a small group of family and friends.

“Alexandra is a great light in his life. Everyone can see how she fills him with joy.”he added anonymously.

The love story of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

To this day, it is still not entirely clear when Reeves and Grant first saw each other. Until now, the strongest version is that they met at a dinner in 2009 and although they were not romantically involved at that time, their friendship did last about ten years.

Photo: Instagram

Finally, the couple made their courtship public in 2019, when they had been together for a year or more, an announcement that surprised and at the same time was celebrated by all the followers of the protagonist of ‘John Wick’because the actor had not been seen in love for twenty years.

It is worth mentioning that Keanu and his girlfriend have not only been a couple for years, but also work together. They both own the publisher X Artists’ Books and have worked together on the books ode to happiness (Ode to happiness) and shadows (Shadows), where Reeves contributed the poems, while Grant, who is a visual artist, provided the illustrations.

The tragedy in Keanu’s life

Before dating Alexandra, the actor had several romantic relationships, including with the actress jill schoelen and the film director sofia coppola. However, the love story that ended up marking his life was the one he lived with his personal assistant, Jennifer Syme.

Keanu and Jennifer were so connected that they were one step away from becoming parents together, however, in 1999 their daughter was born still, a fact that led to their separation. Shortly after the tragedy, fate would hit the actor again with the sudden death of Jennifer in a traffic accident. This event plunged the interpreter into a deep sadness and melancholy that seems to always accompany him.

With information from Daily Mail Y OKAY!

bnaj