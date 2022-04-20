Is Keanu Reeves getting MARRIED? He would have been SECRETLY engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant

The wedding bells begin to ring for Keanu Reeveswho is rumored to have proposed to his girlfriend, Alexandra Grantafter four years of relationship.

The eternal Hollywood bachelor could not be anymore after taking this important step and that is that the 57-year-old actor was recently surprised buying diamond rings at a well-known jewelry store in Los Angeles.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker