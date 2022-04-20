Interview with Ingrid García-Jonsson, protagonist of “Veneciafrenia”

He has done comedy, drama, musical, but before Venicephrenia I had already participated in a horror film, Sweet Home. Does the genre appeal to you?

Not especially. I’m not looking for this type of project, rather I try to find films that are as varied as possible. When I received the script I had just finished shooting a drama, The art of coming back by Pedro Collantes, so Venicephrenia it was quite different, and I accepted without hesitation.

But yes, I really wanted to work with Alex de la Iglesia, because I consider him one of my favorite directors of Spanish cinema. It was a challenge for me to be under his command. in Venicephrenia. Yes, it is true that horror movies amuses me, and I had good memories of Sweet Homeso I don’t mind going back to the scares sometime.

However, Álex de la Iglesia has a reputation for being too demanding. Has it been hard being in a movie of yours?

It is. I can not deny it. But I dont care. It seems logical to me that he wants there to be a good level in the film. This shoot has been complex, because we had to shoot in Venice in a short time, but it is true that if you give Álex de la Iglesia what he wants, he immediately pats you on the back and goes on to the next take. He is also a very affectionate guy, so he is a pleasure. Being able to work with him and see how he unfolds on set, understand his way of working, fit into his world, understand his tone and see what I am capable of doing has been above all empowering.

Venicephrenia addresses a current issue, tourism phobia. What do you think about those who think that tourism is a scourge?

I can understand it. Let’s see if I explain. I mean it is normal that some people think that they are taking away their houses, and that they are turning cities like Venice into real theme parks, where nobody lives, there are only shops and attractions for tourists. There are many types of travelers, some respectful but others destructive, so it is normal for the latter to raise suspicions. In any case, I am in favor of sustainable tourism, which can be carried out perfectly.

During filming in Venice, did you feel that rejection from the population?

No, quite the opposite. In principle, they are quite friendly, although they may have opinions of all kinds. In addition, we shot after the coronavirus, when the city hardly had any tourists, so it was quite deserted, since as I mentioned, there is hardly anyone who lives there. In addition, they had established a curfew at four in the afternoon, and after that only those of us with special permits remained. So actually the Venetians were delighted to see us because at least someone was out on the streets.

Was it difficult to shoot any action sequences? Have you physically prepared yourself? Venicephrenia?

As soon as I read the script, I confess that I was scared, because I saw myself running from one place to another for a month and a half. Above all, I was afraid that I would not measure up physically, or that I would be exhausted and not be able to continue. So I went to the gym and worked out for a month and a half, to gain some bottom line. Since I rolled Sweet Home I realized that to be in this profession it was necessary to have a certain physical shape. You don’t have to be beefy, but you do need to be able to keep up with some complex shoots, and shoot action scenes without getting exhausted.

How was filming with your co-stars?

He shared scenes with Cosimo Fusco and Armando de Razza. At first, they imposed me a bit because they are two great actors, but then they turned out to be nice and funny. Despite the language barrier, they were two quite accessible professionals. With the Spanish actors, that is Silvia Alonso and the others, also quite well. It was a somewhat special shoot, because due to Covid-19 we were not allowed to interact with people from outside, and we had to spend a lot of time together. Perhaps that is why I think I have made lifelong friendships. This doesn’t always happen when you work.

After the coronavirus we return to work at a good pace. It has premiered with little difference Camera Cafe, the movieY Venicephrenia. Are you optimistic that a lot of Spanish cinema will be produced again? Do you have new projects?

At least there is movement again. However, I’m having a pretty quiet year. Quite a few projects have been dropped, so I don’t have anything scheduled for a few months. Better because I can spend time with family and friends, which is also necessary. After the coronavirus, the shootings have become more humane, because we have learned to take care of ourselves a little more and to have security measures.

I just finished filming We will not kill each other with guns, by Maria Ripoll. The film reflects the uncertainty that today’s thirtysomethings feel. I myself feel like this every day with this profession. I like to be in constant review and be clear about where I am going, because it is very easy to get carried away by what others expect. Unfortunately, when it came to approaching my character, I had a hard time getting into the material. And it was because I was bringing to the table a lot of my fears and personal things that I was going to share on screen too openly. I am also very happy with Camera Cafe, the moviewhich seemed like a wonderful opportunity to me because they rarely let you transform yourself so much for a role and do whatever you want.

