Inside Marvel boss Kevin Feige’s office, featuring cool Iron Man memorabilia. See Image

A recent look at the office of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has left fans excited after they spotted some cool memorabilia from the original Iron Man movie in their workspace.

Disney chief marketing officer Asad Ayaz recently tweeted a photo of Feige’s office, where a director’s chair with Kevin’s name on it can be seen, as well as an Infinity Saga hoodie. But the most striking pieces were the two Iron Man memorabilia, one of them a medium Mark I figure.

Ayaz tweeted the photo with a caption that read, “@Kevfeige’s amazing office on this momentous launch day of the #ThorLoveAndThunder #MarvelStudios campaign.”

Of course it makes sense that Kevin has two such significant pieces from Jon Favreau’s 2008 director. The MCU film, the first in a series of features, was a sleeper hit and launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today. Not only did he lay the groundwork for future Marvel movies, but he was also responsible for redirecting the languishing career of Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

RDJ also played the beloved Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in other MCU movies, until his character was killed off in Avengers Endgame.

Marvel is currently looking forward to its next two big releases in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Chris Hemsworth. The films will be released in the months of May and July, respectively.