IMSS Baja California launches “Lose Kilos, Earn Life” program in its Family Medicine Units

Due to the high rates of obesity and overweight that registers the population in Baja California (46.6%), the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the state launched its Family Medicine Units (FMU) the “Lose Kilos, Earn Life” program, which is why it invites the right to benefit from this strategy, especially those who suffer from diabetes and high blood pressure.

The assistant medical coordinator in Public Health of the IMSS in Baja California and San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, Dr. Marisol Silva Bastidas, explained that in this program the patients receive comprehensive care by the family doctor, nutritionist and, in some cases, by psychology personnel.

The program establishes four weeks for the attention and follow-up of the patient who registers, in addition to signing a commitment letter. Small groups are integrated (maximum 10 people).

Entitled persons interested in benefiting from the program must go to the Nursing modules or Family Medicine and Nutrition clinics of the FMU of their affiliation for their assessment and taking of measures.

It is worth mentioning that the “Lose Kilos, Earn Life” program is already operating in some companies affiliated with the IMSS and in the Institute itself for the benefit of Social Security workers, Dr. Marisol Silva Bastidas pointed out.