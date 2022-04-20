“I thought you were kidding me”; Steven Spielberg made a joke of the theme of Jaws by John Williams

Simplicity is success, and John Williams saw it like nobody else when he composed the theme song for Jaws for Steven Spielberg, although the director had a hard time seeing it.

This week was the 90th birthday of maestro John Williams, one of the key figures in the history of film music.

One of the composer’s essential pieces came in 1975, in the film Sharkdirected by steven spielbergwho enjoyed the honeys of the success of the devil on wheels.

The simplicity of the main theme of Tiburón has become a symbol of film music, engaging the public as he did at the time Bernard Hermann in psychosis.

That atmosphere of tension generated by the theme of Jaws makes it impossible today not to evoke the silhouette of a shark when we listen to its chords.

But in 1975, Steven Spielberg thought John Williams was making fun of himas reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was expecting something melodic, and strange, haunting, something out of this world. And what John played was two notes “dun dun, dun dun, dun dun.” At first I laughed, I thought he was kidding me“.

But even though John Williams used to have a great sense of humor, he wasn’t flirting with Steven Spielberg.

The filmmaker was capturing the essence that the theme evoked as he listened to it over and over again. The rest, as they say, is movie history.

Spielberg and Williams continued to collaborategiving us unforgettable movies and soundtracks like ET The Alien, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park or Schindler’s List, among many others.

It’s hard to imagine what the great white shark stalks of Amity Island would have been like without those now-iconic chords that John Williams gifted us with in Jaws.

Can you imagine if Steven Spielberg had rejected the idea and the film would have come with another type of music? Something like “the space under the sea”, as expected by the director.