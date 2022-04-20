“I know how you feel”: Kris Jenner revealed how she helped Kim Kardashian get over Kanye West’s divorce

UNITED STATES-. In a recent interview with the Australian magazine Stellar, Chris Jenner talked about how he has helped his daughter kim kardashian to overcome the breakdown of the marriage between her and kanye-west, from whom the businesswoman filed for divorce in February of last year. Although a few months ago the tycoon was declared legally single, the process is still active.

“We all spend a lot of time together,” he said. Chris Jenner in a new interview with Australian magazine Stellar published on April 16. “I know you feel and you know you have the support of his entire family, right?” Added the matriarch. The businesswoman also pointed out that kim kardashian has focused on caring for the four children she shares with West8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

“I think he’s doing the best he can to make sure co-parenting works out. She is an amazing mom.” Jenner. “One of the things we all remind ourselves of is how to have thick skin. No matter what happens in our lives, we are there for each other, no matter what. My children know that I would do anything for them”, continued the businesswoman.

Kris Jenner has been divorced twice

Despite being the manager of her daughters, Jenner She said that being a mother is her priority. “I think Kris Jenner, the mother, always dominates and shines because I can’t stop being a mama bear. I love my children very much. I will always be very protective and want to ‘do’ for them. Seeing them shine and succeed is the greatest happiness of my life,” said the matriarch. This aspect of her life can be seen in the new reality show Hulu, the kardashians.

“As with all relationships in my family, we try to be as transparent as possible. I think there are a lot of things that happen where we all have definite limits on what we share about another person, because it’s also about their privacy. You really have to consider who else is in the picture and who we’re talking about. It will be something that the audience moves forward with us as we go forward,” he explained. Jenner.