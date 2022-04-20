“I have left an ex-girlfriend of DiCaprio”

Isidro He has arrived very sure of himself at the restaurant of love and delighted to meet. “They confuse me with several actors”he assured, affirming that on his party nights he is the target of comments for his ‘similarities’ with some celebrities.

As for his love relationships, Isidro claimed to have been quite a flirt, with weapons of seduction “out of my reach.” In addition, he confessed to having been dating several ex-girlfriends of well-known characters. “I just got back from Disneyland Paris, which I left Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend there.”he said, leaving Carlos Sobera very surprised.

Nuria, came to ‘First Dates’ without waiting for what was coming his way. Isidro began by complimenting her date and began with her particular verbiage: “Exquisite, a spectacular presence, I love your dress, you are a beautiful woman,” he told her as soon as he met her. Nuria was not convinced by Isidro’s excessive spontaneity: “When I see ‘the photo’ of Isidro I say, fine; when he starts talking he upsets me”he confessed.

Isidro answered Nuria’s questions, turning around to get to the same point. “You look like a politician, you talk a lot and you don’t say anything”, reproached him for his appointment. His partner’s hobbies of the night were very particular and even enviable: “I dedicate myself to visiting castles, going to a spa, travelling…”, he confessed to Nuria that she was left freaking out by the energy of a scattered Isidro. “I have several titles,” she also told him, referring, of course, to the titles of nobility she possesses.

“I have been with Maria Carey, Paris Hilton…”, Isidro continued with his war stories, something that Nuria questioned: “I think Isidro It’s a bit of a ghost. “I miss that he is himself, that he is credible,” said an incredulous Nuria who also pointed out: “I think it is an attitude that he takes in the face of his insecurity.”

The second date that Isidro wanted was more than clear that Nuria was not going to be able to offer it to him. “I have not felt sincere”he told her, before adding: “I would not have a second date as a woman but as a person in love with different people”