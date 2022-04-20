Shawn MendesYesterday he took to Twitter to write a long and introspective message for his fans.

In the post, the singer confessed his efforts to stay as authentic as possible and how despite his success, fear of failure is always around the corner.

His words are intended to express moral support to all those kids who feel just like this, inviting them to be honest about their state of mind and their frailties, not to hide them behind a fictitious and perennial perfection, artfully built. to suggest others.

“Sometimes I wonder what I should do with my life and what I feel is ‘tell the truth, be honest’, but I feel it’s hard to do. I’m afraid that if people knew and saw the truth they might think things worse than me. They might even get bored of me. So in those moments when I feel down or I start singing or I hide. The truth is, I’m a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s flying or he’s drowning. Maybe that’s just what it means to be a 20-year-old, or maybe it’s just me.

The truth is, I really want to show myself to the world for who I really am, unique and honest, 100% myself and I want to give a damn what other people might think, sometimes I do. Every now and then I don’t care what they think and I feel free. But most of the time it’s a struggle, that’s the truth. The truth is that even with the success I have achieved I still struggle to feel like I am not failing. I’m so focused on what I don’t have that I forget to see everything I do and get. But the truth is, I’m fine anyway. I’m just trying to tell the truth and be honest“.

After reading this letter, fans began to fear that Shawn Mendes is suffering from depression. However, the Canadian artist reassured everyone with these following words:

“Don’t worry, I’m fine. I just want to communicate with you guys in an honest way. And I think, man, if I feel like this, despite all the luck I have, who knows how many guys feel like me. So I don’t want you to feel alone“.

What do you think of this letter from Shawn Mendes?