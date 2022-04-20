How to get and use sponges in Minecraft

In this place you will find quite a few sponges, both wet and dry, and that will be worth it to carry out a series of actions in the adventure.

One of the most sought-after items by players, both for their constructions and for their uses, are sponges, items that although there is no way to manufacture them, we can obtain them more or less easily if we go to the right places.

And it is that the sponges in minecraft They are one of the most famous reusable elements, rare blocks that can be used to absorb or collect large amounts of water, but that can also be used to build underwater bases or lower the water levels in underwater structures that we want to explore.

For you to have it easy, we tell you where to find sponges in minecraftwhat they are for, and some tips so you can dry them.

Where to find and get sponges in Minecraft and what they are for

Just so you know, a sponge turns blocks of water into blocks of air when they come into contact with them. As soon as it absorbs the nearby water, the sponge will get wet. While the water closest to the sponge will be absorbed first, it cannot absorb more than 135 adjacent water blocks.

We have two types of sponges in Minecraft, the normal and the wet. In general, sponges can only be found in rare structures that are generated underwater.

For this reason, we must go to the ocean monuments, where we will be able to find sponges or when fighting an elderly guardian.

Generally speaking, the sponges thrown out by the keepers can be either wet or dry, while the sponges we find inside the sponge room at an ocean monument are wet. Of course, you will not find sponges in all ocean monuments, but in most of them.

When you go to the ocean monuments, try to take the water breathing potion, the night vision potion and the regeneration potion, and also use a good weapon like the diamond sword to fight the guardians.

Since most of the sponges you are going to find are wet, you have to put them in the oven to get dry sponges.

This is very easy, just place the wet sponge in the upper field of the oven and then select any fuel source in the lower field to dry it.

Also, if you put a bucket in the fuel slot, the water left by the sponge when it dries will fall out so you can reuse it.

You can also dry sponges quite easily by placing them in the Nether where they will dry instantly with a puff of steam.

Dry biomes are also a great place to restore any of the sponges to a dry state, so as you can see you have a few options.

