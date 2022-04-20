“How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage”, by Carla Quevedo

Carla Quevedo wrote her first novel almost 10 years ago living in New York, and the parallelism with Marta, the main character of How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage (Editions B) is delightfully suspicious. Life in this city looking for a path as an actress being young, beautiful and with some obsessions has several points in common with the author, who seems to smile knowingly between the labels of fiction and non-fiction.

Marta meets a famous musician (whom she calls Nicolas Cage) on a night out and falls madly in love with him. Far from falling into any existing stereotype, the story is going to weave between their disagreements and frantic conversations until it brings us to the end, trapped but satisfied. As Flor Monfort described it, this novel is a pineapple for romantic love. Through an engaging and exciting prose, the author invites us to spy on her intimacy, her game and her neurosis.. Part of the appeal of the book lies in this intimacy of which it makes us part as readers, this only apparent complicity that provides us with identification, satiety and fun in the process.

Romantic love, fantasy, desire, eroticism, recreational drugs, vulnerability, mental health, and social mandates. Happiness as an obligatory promise, the capitalization of happiness as a commodity to be achieved. All this results in a heterogeneous cocktail that leaves us with an absolutely charming and addictive novel, with slang and a lot of spanglish that make this text a very dynamic one. In her first novel (she debuted as a writer in June 2019 with her first book of poems titled I had a screaming fight with the spa manager), Quevedo manages to reflect a shameless and satisfying intimacy.

How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage it was originally written in English and had never been published. Two years ago, Quevedo understood that the novel was not ready because it needed to be rewritten in his mother tongue and he did so, but not before clarifying that, ironically, the essence of the plot has a concept little used in our language: limerence.. Limerence by definition is the involuntary mental state that results from a romantic attraction to someone in which an obsessive need to be reciprocated is felt. The brutal but honest need to be loved. After all the identification probably starts from there. The need to be loved. Like the author, like all of us.