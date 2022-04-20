Hot Toys will present a spectacular diorama of Batman and Catwoman that will evoke the romance of the odd couple

Bruce and Selinna will enjoy their time together in this spectacular Batman and Catwoman diorama to be presented by Hot Toys.

DC comics have left weird couples, and others…not so weird. We have harley quinn and joker, Lois Lane and Superman or, the one that occupies us today, catwoman and batman.

They all have their charm, in their own way, but few have the charisma and that aroma of impossibility that exudes the odd couple made up of the master thief and the Caped Crusader.

Both characters have maintained that charismatic romance, like a soap opera, for decades in the comics, although some of the recent stories have left it a bit aside… that or have generated controversy, as in the Harley Quinn series.

On the other hand, The Batman has again established the chemistry between Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne thanks to Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. Both characters embody that relationship that could never come true if they live in Gotham.

Previously, we’ve seen that mechanic with Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway or Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer. All of them with that undeniable charisma in the relationship between two characters so similar, and at the same time, so different.

Good, hottoys wants us to bring that couple to our showcase with a spectacular almost 51 centimeters tall diorama which features Catwoman and Batman having a “date” on one of Gotham’s rooftops.

ScreenRant has shared two images of the diorama, anticipating the official presentation that Hot Toys will make soon.

We see that Catwoman evokes that “playful” nature, wrapping the whip around Batman’s neck. The Dark Knight, for a change, looks like he’s trying to remember if he turned off the gas or not.

Despite being a master thief, Catwoman is one of the gray DC Comics characters who bring realism to the world. She’s not naturally evil, but she’s not necessarily the one who’s going to jump on the back of a white horse to save anyone’s ass either, even though she sometimes does.

What do you think of this first look at Hot Toys’ Catwoman and Batman diorama? Do you think it will be very expensive, considering its size?