Homograph words: exercises to review them

There are two types of homonymous words: homographs, with different meanings but the same spelling and pronunciation; and homophones, with the same pronunciation, but different writing. Also, do not confuse homographs with polysemic words: those that have several meanings and a single entry in the dictionary. These resources will help you work on homograph words in class.

What are the words HOMOGRAPHS AND HOMOPHONES?

In less than six minutes, the video teaches what homographs and homophones are through examples. Encourage children to participate in a game: two images are shown and they must guess if the words are of one type or another. Finally, a brief summary of what has been learned is made.

It presents a list of ten words with which to build two different sentences, thus promoting hands-on learning. For example, students will have to make up a sentence with ‘paste’ when it means ‘glue’ and another when it means ‘hit’.

The goal is to help children to distinguish the two meanings of a homograph word. To do this, they must mark the incorrect data and write different sentences with the word offered in each of the three cards that the web contains. It also has printable sheets with the same type of exercises but with homophones.

After explaining the theory about homographs, homonyms and paronyms, those are very similar in their sound or meaning although not the same, he proposes three exercises for each type. The one of the homographs consists of relating the sentences equivalent in meaning to the proposals. For example: “He is a role model for his children” and “the role model I hired did not turn out what I expected” with “his model way of being has led him to success” or “there is no better model of virtue”.

It poses challenges and questions based on homographs and homophones that the user has to answer in one minute. A perfect exercise to learn to distinguish them through sentences that must be completed such as: “You have to mount the … of the car”, choosing the word vaca or baca. If the student fails, the screen reappears until he succeeds and, at the end of the game, the points obtained and the time spent are displayed.