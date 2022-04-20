Hollywood, hypocrisy in the face of climate change

The answer of Hollywood to climate change includes donationsprotests and other forms of activismbut apparently does not approach the problem from his own trade.

Only 2.8 percent of the fiction productions uses words related to climate change, according to a new study that analyzed 37,453 film and television scripts made between 2016 and 2020.

“Good Energy: A Guide to Writing Screenplays in the Age of Climate Change” was created with input from over 100 screenwriters from cinema Y televisionassured Anna Jane Joynereditor-in-chief of the guide and founder of goodenergya non-profit consultancy.

“A big obstacle we encountered was that the screenwriters associated stories about the weather with those of the apocalypse. The main goal of the guide is to expand the menu of possibilities to a wider range of how it might present itself in real life,” she noted.

Among those who provided funding for the project are Bloomberg Philanthropies, Sierra Club Y The Waltons Family Foundation.

numerous celebrities have sounded the alarm about climate change, including Leonardo DicaprioJane Fonda, Don Cheadle and Shailene Woodley.

DiCaprio even starred in “Don’t Look Up”, the 2021 Oscar-nominated film about a kite approaching an indifferent Earth like a metaphor for the danger of apathy in the face of this problem.

The guide asks the screenwriters and executives of the industry that consider a variety of approaches less ends and includes examples and resources.

“If you’re already involved with a character in a story and it authentically comes up in a conversation from the characterthis validates to the audience that it’s okay to talk about it in your everyday life,” Joyner said.

As part of the study, which has yet to be fully published, the researchers reviewed references to 36 keywords and phrases including “climate change,” “fracking” and “global warming” in television episodes and movies released in the neighboring country. .

