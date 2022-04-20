her daughter teaches fashion classes with elegant and rocker looks

Willow, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s daughter She has grown up and has become a successful young woman in the world of music who is succeeding at 21 years old.

But, in addition, the young woman has a great style, very unique and original, where it combines a bit of elegance with rebellion.

And it is that his style is rocker but she knows how to combine it very well to look sexy and chic at any age, teaching fashion classes and setting trends.

One of her favorite shades when it comes to dressing is black, and she has shown how to wear this shade to stand out in 2022.

Will Smith’s daughter wears rocker and elegant looks in black

Fishnet bodysuit with maxi coat and rock boots

Willow looked very rebellious and chic in the recent video she recorded with Camila Hair for your theme psychofreak.

The famous wore a all mesh bodysuit with black leather top pantyhose in the same tone, maxi coat also in leather and rock boots in black platform tone.

Palazzo pants with top and ankle boots

It is one of her most elegant and modern looks, the daughter of the famous actors wore a black palazzo pants.

This garment was combined with a top with daring neckline, high neck, and sleeves with red stones, maxi coat, ankle boots, and gloves in black giving fashion classes.

T-shirt with mesh pantyhose and rock boots

She also mixed up some chic and comfy pieces for a rocker look, wearing a oversized black t-shirt.

This garment was worn with mesh pantyhose, short shorts in black, and rock boots.

Oversized blazer with boots

The young woman wore a most elegant style and rocker in “total black”, that we can all copy.