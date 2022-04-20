Halftime Jennifer Lopez, cast, plot, docufilm, release date, Super Bowl

Halftime, the docufilm on the second part of the life and career of American star Jennifer Lopez, will be released on Netflix starting June 14, 2022.

The streaming platform Netflix has announced that it will be released in June Halftime the new docufilm on Jennifer Lopez. The film will explore the second part of the life and career of the star American.

Halftime will open as a world premiere on Tribeca Film Festival 2022 to be held near the Bronx, land so dear to JLO. The documentary will tell the story of one of the most acclaimed celebrities. Lopez singer, actress, model, dancer is the protagonist of the new production dedicated to the artist’s career. The documentary will be broadcast on Netflix June 14 – also available on Sky Q come on Now Smart Stick -.

Halftime the story of the JLO phenomenon

Halftime step by step retraces the evolution of the star’s brilliant career, including glimpses of private life unpublished to the public. The title of the documentary Halftime is an explicit reference to the event that has remained in the annals of the history of the show: the interval ofSuper Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 when Jennider Lopez performed in a “disturbing” duet with Shakira, catalyzing hordes of viewers.

The career excursus of the eclectic Lopez is multifaceted. Versatile artisthas passed with dexterity from cinema to music with a parenthesis in fashion and entrepreneurship. The actress has allowed her to appreciate her artistic talent by building an image and an empire over the years that lead her to 52 years old to be one of the most famous stars in the world.

Lopez has let her fans know, through her official social site, the release of a documentary which tells the story of his life, which in the space of a few hours has acquired millions of views. Also the official website of the colossus Netflix announced that Halftime will be available on the streaming platform starting from Tuesday 14 June.

At the center of the documentary is the life of Jennifer Lopez in the most recent time frame, in which the American star has distinguished herself as a successful actress and singer. Halftime is a film production that bears the director’s signature Amanda Micheliin the story of the second half of Lopez’s private and public life.

Jennifer Lopez’s life and career told in the Netflix docufilm

Halftime it is not proposed as a mere aseptic and documentary chronicle, but it aims to enter the personal and inaccessible folds of the life of Jennifer Lopez. A look into the “behind the scenes” of the artist to faithfully report the most salient stages of the pop star’s career. Halftime reproduces, for JLO fans, the images of the artist during the exhibition at the event of the Super Bowl 2020 next to Shakira, of her own I travel to mom by Emme and Maximilian David Muniz until recently Presidential inauguration. In short, Lopez gets naked and in Halftime a complete picture of the star emerges not only as a well-known artist but also in the role of mother and partner.

Available on Netflix starting from 14 June 2022, Halftime the world premiere of theJune 8at the opening night of Tribeca Film Festival 2022 in New York. The docufilm will be presented to the American public at theUnited Palace in Washington Heights in that of Manhattan. A short distance from the Bronx, her Lopez hometown where she spent the early years of her childhood and youth before her consecration as an internationally established star.