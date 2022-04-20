Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni and baby braids: the coolest trend of the summer

Hailey Bieber and the baby braids

“When do you feel most beautiful”? “When I spend time in the sun,” he replies Hailey Bieber in the 73 questions of Vogue. And, one might add, even with the baby braidscounting as many times as Justin Bieber’s wife she showed herself in public with this look. Below we show you six.

The last one a few days ago, on her Instagram profile: a style that tastes of sun, summer, tanned skin and, why not, even a bit of healthy Lolitism.

Blue eyelinerneon yellow nail art e baby braidshairstyle shared immediately by her friend Kendall Jenner during the days of Coachella.

Side braids. Simple to make. A little squaw and definitely hippie. Confirming the fact that there is a right look for every occasion. Coachella like Woodstock? Longing for music, freedom, lightness, a lot of peace & a lot of love.

The baby braidsalso loved by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Chiara Ferragni, thus re-confirming the perfect trend for the summer, in one word: carefree, sexy. Very easy to make. Side braids, sleek or disheveled effect. With colored ribbons and threads, or easy. These are just the first of the season, like strawberries. Make a wish.