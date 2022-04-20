GOTY 2021 becomes an Amazon movie, and The Rock will be involved

Not only did Josef Fares’ game win the 2021 Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, but apparently It Takes Two will soon also arrive in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

The game (which you can also find on Amazon at a considerable price) was a really nice surprise, so much so that now it has decided to cross the boundaries of the video game.

It Takes Two he therefore triumphed in the last videogame season, taking home the most coveted prize ever.

The undisputed winner at the latest TGAs, will therefore become a film and apparently will be produced by a real big name in the film industry: The Rock.

As reported by Variety, Dwayne Johnson it should in fact take care of producing the film, which does not yet have an official release date.

The online magazine reported in January that the game would be adapted for the screen: dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now on board the project along with Amazon Studios.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks, while according to sources, The Rock he could also star in the filmalthough there is nothing official at the moment.

Below, the tweet of Geoff Keighley, ‘patron’ of the TGA:

Dwayne Johnson (@therock) will executive produce the IT TAKES TWO movie, which according to Variety, will air on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/FfzU4v3319 – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 20, 2022

The film adaptation will follow the events of May and Cody who, as they go through the turmoil of a divorce, find their minds transported into two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them.

Together, they must undertake a very fantastic trip in order to find a way to get back into their bodies.

