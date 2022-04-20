good short movies to stream

A few weeks ago, the comedy show Saturday Night Live performed a parody song poking fun at long movies. Those that last more than two and a half hours, when sometimes all you want is a story that knows how to round out its plot in less than 100 minutes.

Yes, there are great movies that last three hours or more, and they are already classics, some mentioned in the song, such as Once Upon a Time in America, Heat, Amadeus, among others. Even the new Batman is three hours long and it’s a good movie. But yes, today perhaps there is not enough time for fewer and fewer short films to be made. Sometimes an hour and a half is all it takes to prove a director’s talent.

short movies >>>> pic.twitter.com/dLidIQh8Vi — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 3, 2022

Netflix responded with humor to the sketch and created a category with the title of the song, “Short Ass Movies”with films that do not exceed an hour and 40 minutes in length.

With that in mind, we have selected some good “short movies” to watch on different streaming platforms. So that the list is not endless, all the tapes are from the 21st century. But they are all good and worth checking out. After all, they don’t take long.

Zola (2020) – HBO Max

Duration: 86 minutes

In less than an hour and a half, this dark comedy adapts the incredible story originally told in a Twitter thread by Aziah “Zola” King (here played by Taylour Paige), a stripper who was convinced by a flamboyant stranger (Riley Keough) to go to dance at a club in Florida where they can supposedly become millionaires. The situation spirals out of control when she gets into the world of prostitution and crime. A situation that could lead to a drama, but the film manages to find humor in the harsh world it portrays.

The Witch (2015) – Netflix and Star+

Duration: 93 minutes

In days when the talented American director Robert Eggers is releasing his third film in theaters, Man from the North, his extraordinary debut is worth reliving. Eggers doesn’t need much time to create one of the best horror films of the 21st century, in a story that privileges a disturbing atmosphere over traditional scares. Anya Taylor-Joy, today a star but here in her first role, plays a young woman whose Puritan family in the 17th century is haunted by misfortune and supernatural forces after the disappearance of her newborn younger brother.

Kayla’s Life (2018) – Netflix

Duration: 94 minutes

The comedian, actor and Bo Burnham further proved that he is an excellent director and screenwriter with his debut film. The film follows the story of a teenager, Kayla (Elsie Fischer), who is in her last week of eighth grade, about to graduate and attend high school. She struggles with anxiety issues and the frustration of not connecting with her peers. Blending humor and drama with plenty of empathy, Burnham portrays what life could be like for so many teenagers uncomfortable with their social status. And with that, he also highlights the importance of self-acceptance.

The Assistant (2019) – Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max

Duration: 87 minutes

The dynamic of this film is simple: 24 hours in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), an assistant at a film production company. Jane has to fulfill routine tasks typical of a young woman who is starting out in the industry. From cleaning cups to answering emails. But Jane’s boss, who is never in focus, and her voice is barely heard, is a constant threat. Throughout the day, the young woman realizes that her irascible boss is probably also a sexual abuser. A short story that makes the most of details and observation over dialogue, to portray what is sadly common behavior among powerful people in Hollywood.

A Quiet Place (2018) – Netflix and Star+

Duration: 91 minutes

Horror is a genre that lends itself to making short films. It has to do with the fact that the longer the movie lasts, the more difficult it is to maintain the tension. But for the formula to work, talent is required. And John Krasinski, best known for his role as Jim in The Office, demonstrates his mastery of the genre with this film that he directs and co-stars in. The story follows a married couple (Krasinski and Emily Blunt, a real-life couple) who, after a tragedy, must protect their family in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters hunt humans through sound, forcing survivors to emit as little noise as possible. Not only is it a tense movie from start to finish, but it’s also an emotional metaphor for fatherhood.

Drunk with Love (2002) – HBO Max

Duration: 95 minutes

Paul Thomas Anderson is best known for films over two and a half hours (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Bloody Oil), but here, in his shortest film, he might have his best work. Adam Sandler plays a ridiculously shy man who finds what appears to be his soul mate in a co-worker of his sister. His life becomes complicated when he is blackmailed by a sex hotline worker he called in a lonely moment. He gives to make a dark and cynical comedy, but Anderson favors an atypically sweet approach within his filmography. And Phillip Seymour Hoffman shows up, and he’s great, like always.

On The Rocks (2020) – Apple TV+

Duration: 96 minutes

Sofia Coppola’s most recent film, and her meeting with actor Bill Murray after Lost in Tokyo (2003), is far from being the best of her excellent career, perhaps because of how conventional it is for a director who generally shows more vision. But that doesn’t stop her from being charming. After all, she has Bill Murray. The story follows a woman (Rashida Jones) who, encouraged by her philandering father (Murray), becomes convinced that her husband is cheating on her, and begins following him. Everything serves as an excuse to explore unresolved issues between father and daughter.

La Nana (2009) – Amazon Prime Video

Duration: 96 minutes

One of the best Chilean films of the 21st century is streaming, being another example of the gift of brevity to the minute to tell great stories. Catalina Saavedra shines in this film by Sebastián Silva as a domestic worker who, after two decades in a home, sees how her bosses hire another of hers to help her while she goes through medical issues. She doesn’t take it particularly well, and she goes out of her way to ward off every new face they try to hire. Until things change and the character proves to have more than one layer. A tremendous character study.

Lilo and Stitch (2002) – Disney+

Duration: 88 minutes

Selecting a Disney+ movie is a bit of cheating, because a good part of the company’s movies last around an hour and a half, so the catalog is too wide to choose just one. But if you have to keep a tape from the legendary studio this 21st century, that’s Lilo and Stitch. The story of a Hawaiian girl who ends up mistaking an alien for a dog on the run from the authorities of her planet mixes ridiculous humor and even ahead of her time with all the heart of a Disney family film. It is one of the last exponents of the “pencil and paper” era (before animation was digital), and a jewel worth discovering or seeing again.