Goals and summary of Necaxa 2-0 Tigres in Liga MX 2022 | 04/19/2022

Thank you for following the coverage of the Necaxa vs Tigres match; duel corresponding to matchday 15 of Liga MX.

Change of Necaxa, Rodrigo Sebastian Aguirre leaves and Maximiliano Nahuel Salas enters

Change of UANL, Jesús Alberto Dueñas leaves and Jesús Alberto Angulo enters

Change of Necaxa, Milton Gimenez leaves and Facundo Agustin Batista enters

Yellow card! Miguel Ernesto Herrera of UANL is cautioned

Change of UANL, Juan Pablo Vigon leaves and Luis Enrique Quiñones enters

The second half begins on the lawn of the Victoria Stadium, the Rayos del Necaxa are close to achieving an important victory in the Tournament

The first part ends at the Victoria Stadium, Necaxa momentarily beats Tigres

Yellow card! Fernando Madrigal of Necaxa is cautioned

Necaxa goal! Jesús Alonso Escoboza scores from a Direct Free Kick!

Near the Necaxa of the second! Villalpando put in a dangerous cross that was not contacted by any Rayos player and the ball ended up in the hands of Nahuel Gúzman

Necaxa goal! Rodrigo Sebastian Aguirre shoots inside the area!

I pass near Thauvin’s attempt! The Tigers already knocked on the door

The duel between Rayos del Necaxa and Tigres UANL begins from the Victoria Stadium, a duel corresponding to matchday 15 of Liga MX.

In a couple of minutes we will start with the broadcast of the match between Necaxa and Tigres from the Victoria Stadium, a duel corresponding to matchday 15 of national football.

Since Jimmy Lozano came to occupy the Necaxa bench, things have improved for the hidrocálida squad since they are currently in the Repechage zone and with ample possibilities to get between places 5th to 8th to receive the eliminatory duel at home.

Tigres is currently enjoying a great moment as they remain the leaders of the championship with 10 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, the same as Pachuca, but the goal difference played in favor of the regios in the table. They also have the current Clausura 2022 scorer, André Pierre Gignac who, with his goal from the last game against Toluca, remains the sole leader and with 2 goals ahead of Nico Ibáñez.

The meeting between the Rayos del Necaxa and the UANL Tigers will be broadcast on cable television and not on open television as originally happens with the Necaxa games. The game will only be viewable on IZZI. If you want to follow the minute by minute of the match, be sure to follow VAVEL so you don’t miss anything about this match.

The UANL tigers are roaring loudly throughout Liga MX after giving an incredible football demonstration last day at the Volcán Universitario against Toluca by a resounding 3-0 scoreline, with goals from Juan Pablo Vigón, André Pierre Gignac and Sebas Córdova, the people from Monterrey positioned themselves first in the league.

The Rayos del Necaxa had an incredible performance last day after beating Atlético de San Luis at home by a convincing score of 4-2 with goals from Milton Giménez and Rodrigo Aguirre, the same results that placed them in 12th place in the table. general to be placed in playoff positions with 17 points and continue to be excited about this era at the helm of Jimmy Lozano.

The wait in the Liga MX ends, the mid-week day begins between the Rayos del Necaxa who will receive the Tigres de UANL from the Victoria stadium in what will be the 15th day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament. Both teams are in positions to follow fighting for the title, with the Regios being the current leaders of the championship with a league practically guaranteed and the Rayos del Necaxa in the Repechage zone but with the obligation to add to not lose the position that is still in dispute.

N. Guzman; J. Dueñas, I. Lichnovsky, J. Angulo, J. Aquino; G. Pizarro; F. Thauvin, J. Vigón, R. Carioca, L. Quiñones. A. Gignac.

L. Malagon; B. Garcia, F. Formiliano, A. Peña, A. Oliveros; D. Villalpando, F. González, F. Madrigal, A. Escoboza; M. Giménez, R. Aguirre.

Necaxa and Tigres have met on a total of 29 occasions (9 wins for the rays, 12 wins for the Tigres and 8 draws) where the advantage is in favor of the Monterrey team, likewise, in terms of goals, it is the group of the Tigres who has the advantage with 41 goals scored over 31 by Necaxa. Their last confrontation dates from the 2021 Opening Tournament on Matchday 12 where both teams tied without scoring.

The Tigres team has had a fantastic tournament under the command of Miguel Herrera and everything seems to indicate that they are the number 1 contenders for the title as they are currently the leaders of the competition with 32 units that have been the product of 14 games played where they have won 10 games wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, likewise, statistics have been a factor so that today the royals are at the top of the general table since they add 29 goals for and 15 goals against that end in a difference of +14 goals, surpassing Pachuca who has +13.