From Software could be the next acquisition of PlayStation, according to a rumor

Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls would have been just the tip of the iceberg.

Today, if From Software’s name is mentioned, many already know that it is the name of a high quality studysince regardless of how good or very good their games are, it must be said that the development team under the command of Hidetaka Miyazaki, CEO of the company, has managed to reach the top in these last years.

And the origin of this has a name: Demon’s Soulsthis being the title released exclusively on PS3 that, after word of mouth, went from being an apparent failure in sales to create a genrebeing this a formula that reached more with the titles that were released, from the Dark Souls trilogy to the Elden Ring.

Sony could launch for From Software after the purchase of Bungie and Heaven

Under this premise, it must be said that interest in From Software is quite highas with Elden Ring having sold over 12 million copies in less than a month, it’s pretty obvious that it is a great investmentespecially since it would attract a mass audience that lives for these games.

And with Sony and Microsoft dropping the checkbook to bolster their internal studies, it must be said that the first rumors about the purchase arrive From Software, in such a way that PlayStation could jump into the pool with this study.

In this case, the information comes from Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO and analyst of Kantan Games, who has shared on social networks the FromSoftware story and its possible purchase by Sony, noting the company’s current value of $22.5 million, which could make it quite affordable.

1) One of my favorite studios, Tokyo-based FromSoftware, is currently rumored to be an M&A candidate for Sony. Here is a quick run-down of its weird background feat. pigs, right-wing newspapers, Toyota and the metaverse. And their early valuation…unspeakable. Buckle up😮 — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 18, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Serkan Toto himself mentions that this information should not be taken 100% seriously, since despite the fact that PlayStation is a strong candidateanyone could get their hands on From Software, since several companies would be interested in buying it.

In any case, it is true that Sony is the biggest candidate in case of acquiring this study together with Bandai Namco, publisher of the title, since their consoles have had a couple of exclusives. In the same way, the Japanese mentality would practically rule out From Software being sold to an American company like Microsoft, so PlayStation has more of an advantage here.

