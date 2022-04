Free HBO Max with Telmex Infinitum. Enjoy The Batman

If you are a customer of Telmex Infinityyou can have a free month of hbo maxthe new streaming platform.

On April 18, he also premiered The Batman, the film starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves.

Besides. The Flight Attendant Second Season and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are about to be released.

A point in favor of this streaming is that it brings content from its 4 pillars: Cartoon Network, DC, HBO and Warner Bros.

Successful series such as Friends, Sopranos, The Big Bang Theory, Sex and the city, Game of Thrones stand out. Movies like Wonder Woman 84, Batman The Dark Night, Harry Potter, among others.

Synopsis of The Batman on HBO Max

The synopsis for The Batman is as follows:

After two years stalking the city streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson) and striking fear into the evil minds of criminals, Bruce Wayne is deep in the shadows of Gotham City.

This lone vigilante has few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lieutenant James Gordon – among the city’s corrupt network of officers and high-profile figures. And that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the World’s Best Detective on an underworld investigation, where he crosses paths with the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/ aka The Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka Enigma.

Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City.

Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin) and Zoƫ Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman) star.

A sequel to this story is already confirmed.

Robert Pattinson faces one of the biggest challenges in his career, showing that he is an actor far from his character in Twilight.

He is 35 years old and all eyes will be on his performance, after the version with Ben Affleck was not good.

For many, the best saga is the one starring Christian Bale and made by Christopher Nolan.

