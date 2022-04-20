Fortnite: Where to find the thermal sight rifle and meet the weekly challenges

Shooting opponents in the head three times with a thermal weapon is one of the challenges of the week. Therefore, it will be necessary to be precise, but before that, find a weapon of this category, although thermal weapons there is only one this season.

The termic vision definitely in the heart of challenges of Fortnite this week. Here you will have to make no less than three headshots using a thermal weapon. Suffice it to say that you won’t really have a choice of weapons because there is only one thermal weapon in the game at the time of this writing. Its about Thermal Assault Riflea weapon that is halfway between the sniper and the classic assault rifle but that has a very acceptable damage, as well as an outstanding rate of fire if we are quick with our fingers.

Where to find thermal assault rifles on the Fortnite island?

The rifle is a relatively “common” weapon which is available at the level Queer, in chests or trunks of the IO. We recommend that you look for them in priority at the level of the places controlled by the IO faction, since you will have more chances of finding one and finishing the challenge that we refer to just above as soon as possible.

In fact, thermal weapons are those whose scope has a thermal sight as its name suggests, which gives the impression of seeing in “black and white”. With a Thermal Assault Rifle, your targets (players and vehicles) appear bright, while the rest of the environment appears bluish. That is why it is a fairly good weapon, since we will see the enemies much more clearly from quite a distance.

This challenge encourages you ajplay with patience. Landing headshots is never easy, and this thermal weapon is most effective at long range. Therefore, we recommend that you take a sniper or marksman stance on top of one of the towers or directly from the airships. Always opt for long range targets and be careful not to get caught in the rear; this gun is very loud and can leave you quite sold.