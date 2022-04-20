Fortnite Season 2: Resistance Week 5 missions

The challenges Y missions of the week 5 from Endurance of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 04/19/2022. They are a series of challenges that reveal more about the fortnite story. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Note: Please note that these challenges and missions are only available if you have completed the Resistance Week 4 missions. Remember: if you have any doubts when completing any of the following missions, watch the videos, where we show what to do specifically.

Fortnite Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions Week 5

Establish connection with device near Control Cavern, La Fortaleza or Loot Raft (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish a connection with the device near the Knockdown (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near The Sanctuary (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near an Outpost of The Seven (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish a connection with the device near Control Cavern, La Fortaleza or Balsa Botín

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Caverna de Control, La Fortaleza or Balsa Botín. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

We must go to any of these points on the map to start the chain of missions

The next part of the quest involves place three microphones to monitor the conversations of the OI. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon:

Control Cavern : In an outside building, on the west side of the mountain.

: In an outside building, on the west side of the mountain. Strength : At the front entrance of the drilling rig, in the southeast corner.

: At the front entrance of the drilling rig, in the southeast corner. Port Post: Outside the garage, against the wall, on the east façade.

This is what the microphones look like to monitor the conversations of the OI. To deploy them, we must approach their silhouette and interact with them:

This is what the micros look like

Establish connection with the device near El Derribadín

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we need to go to the downed IO airship northeast of the island. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

We must go to any of these points on the map to start the chain of missions

The next part of the quest involves retrieve a data drive from the wreckage of the IO Airship. There are a total of two; one of them is in the tail of the airship, and another one in the upper part, near an antenna. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with what the data units look like. To collect them, we must approach and interact with them:

This is what the data units look like

Establish connection with the device near the Sanctuary

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to the sanctuary. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

We must go to any of these points on the map to start the chain of missions

The next part of the quest involves interact with a communication relay around the Sanctuary. There are a total of three throughout the area; they are radios with antennas that are on surrounding hills. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with what the communications relays look like. To interact with them, we must approach them and press the indicated button:

This is what the communications relays look like

Establish a connection to the device near an Outpost of The Seven

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to any Outpost of The Seven. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

We must go to any of these points on the map to start the chain of missions

The next part of the quest involves mark four weapons of different rarity. To mark weapons, the weapon in question must be in our crosshairs, and we must press left on the crosshead on the console. These are the weapon rarities available in Fortnite:

We mark a gun

Common Rarity (White color)

(White color) Uncommon Rarity (green color)

(green color) Rare Rarity (color blue)

(color blue) Epic Rarity (purple)

(purple) Legendary Rarity (Orange)

(Orange) Exotic Rarity (cyan blue color)

(cyan blue color) Mythic Rarity (yellow color)

One option when completing this quest is upgrade weapons in upgrade benchY after each improvement drop it from the inventory to mark it. Here are the upgrade bench locations this season:

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Upgrade Bench Locations

complete these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.