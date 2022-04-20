Fortnite Season 2 FNCS: when does it start and prizes

Epic Games has given the first details of the FNCS of the current season, the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. In this way, we already know when the new competitive season begins, the Fortnite Champion SeriesAnd what prizes will there be? We tell you everything just below:

When does the Fortnite Season 2 FNCS start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS begins Monday, May 2, 2022. Just below we leave you the complete schedule with each phase of the tournament:

qualifiers : from May 2 to 6, from May 7 to 8 and from May 13 to 15.

: from May 2 to 6, from May 7 to 8 and from May 13 to 15. semifinals : from May 20 to 22.

: from May 20 to 22. Final: from May 28 to 29.

In this season’s FNCS you can build. In addition, there will also be an additional qualifying round followed by two weeks of competition, including the semi-finals and the final.

What prizes will there be in the Fortnite Season 2 FNCS?

The FNCS of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 will distribute a total of $3,008,500 in prizes, more than three million dollarsdistributed as follows by region:

Europe : $1,362,500

: $1,362,500 United States (East Coast) : $637,500

: $637,500 United States (West Coast) : $239,500

: $239,500 Brazil : $418,000

: $418,000 Asia : $145,000

: $145,000 middle East : $114,000

: $114,000 Oceania: $92,000

Fortnite FNCS Community Cup Chapter 3 – Season 2

In addition to the FNCS itself, in Fortnite the Community Cup will also be held on May 25, 2022. This Duos event will follow the usual format: we will be able to play up to ten games over a period of three hours maximum with the aim of getting as many points as possible both by being in good position consistently and by eliminating opponents.

The best players in each region will get this season’s new FNCS skin and backpack for free. Epic Games has not given more information about it, beyond the fact that, in the event that we get these objects, it can take up to a week until they are delivered to us.

Source: EpicGames