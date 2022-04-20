Fortnite: k1ng and Phzin are champions of the NRG Champions Show

Representing South America, the Argentine top 5 of the 2019 World Cup, Thiago “k1ng” Lappand the four-time champion of the Brazilian FNCS, “Phzin”joined forces and were crowned champions of the NRG Champions Show. The American esports organization NRG organized a mini World Cup in duos mode of Zone Wars, with only representatives per region: queasy Y hen of Europe, Jace and Basil Oceanian, clix Y deyy of the Eastern United States as players of NRG, Dukez Y Mere from the Western United States, and the winning duo from South America.

The event brought together the best of the best in the competitive in the NRG Hot Pockets Content Castle in Los Angeles, to play the tournament in person. It had a group stage and was defined in the Bracket Play. The NRG contenders got off to a solid start in the group stage and eliminated their compatriots in Bracket Play. The duo of King and Phzin found it more difficult in the first round, but they showed their best version in the knockout stage and bested the European representatives in their first challenge. Later, they were superior to Mere Y Dukez and headed for a grand final rematch against NRG.

Hard fought to the end, the series was decided in favor of the South American team and the player from FaZe Clan, k1ngHe gave a lot to talk about. In the decisive moment he took a one-for-two situation and took the big victory together with his teammate from Brazil.

The Argentine and the Brazilian stayed with the top 1 of the mini world organized by NRG as the only representatives of the Brazil region

the event of NRG It generated a great impact on the competitive scene of Fortnite, since it revived the long-awaited face-to-face experience of the title. He managed to carry it out with a reduced call for representatives and raises expectations while waiting for news about the plans of Epic Games with the world cup, which has not had a new edition since 2019. “Thank you very much to all those who trusted and who always supported me, this is for you,” he said Thiago through their social networks to celebrate.

