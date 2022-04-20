Fortnite C3T2: how to get Marauder

Chapter 3 Season 2 includes a bunch of new characters. Among them is the secret character of the season, Prowler, one of Spider-Man’s supervillains. The character is available to Battle Pass holders from 04/19/2022 and until the end of the Season.

This is what you should do to get Marauder and all his rewards:

How to get Prowler and all its rewards

As usual, to get Marauder, his graffiti, hang glider, pickaxe, etc., you have to complete a series of exclusive missions of the character. As always, these missions will be marked on the map (except those that are completed with random elements, available anywhere on the map), making it easy to overcome all the challenges.

The quests to complete and the rewards you will get are the following:

Complete Marauder missions (0/3): Marauder character.

Marauder character. Complete Marauder missions (0/7): Embedded emote Razor Rush.

Embedded emote Razor Rush. Modify a vehicle and then travel 500 meters driving it in the same game (0/1): Marauder’s Grasp emote.

Marauder’s Grasp emote. Search chests before taking damage of any kind in a match (0/7): hang glider aerial prowler.

hang glider aerial prowler. Use a graffiti in The Daily Bugle (0/1): graffiti Emblem of the Marauder.

graffiti Emblem of the Marauder. Collect different types of weapons of low or higher rarity in the same game (0/3): Marauder banner icon.

Marauder banner icon. Headshot opponents with a thermal weapon (0/3): Marauder’s Mark wrap.

Marauder’s Mark wrap. Deal damage to opponents while crouching or sliding (0/500): Energy Claw harvesting tool.

Energy Claw harvesting tool. Rene bars (0/300): Lurking loading screen.

As you can see, just complete any three missions to unlock the character. the marauder no additional stylesUnlike other unlockable characters, you won’t be able to change the character’s appearance in any way.