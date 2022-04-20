The Colombian seduced in an auditorium. There, the actress Sofía Vergara posed and published a sensual photo that recalled the seductive “Jessica Rabbit”.

Sofía Vergara is one of the most famous Colombians in the country’s history. For this reason, her talent and her fame reached different parts of the world, especially the United States. Even her followers multiplied to such an extent that the barranquillera accumulates more than twenty-five million followers on her official Instagram. For this reason, each publication that she makes causes great interactions and observations. Recently, the appearance of the Colombian has been news. First, because Sofía Vergara changed her appearance in honor of fellow Colombian Karol G. However, the actress changed her appearance again so now she is compared to the seductive Jessica Rabbit.

Sofía Vergara is compared to Jessica Rabbit for sensual photography with a red outfit

Sofía Vergara used to her followers to see publications of her personal life but also publications of her professional life. For this reason, she published a photograph moments before witnessing the auditions of America’s Got Talent, North American talent show competition. However, it was her tight red outfit and her sexiness that got all the attention. Finally, for a sensual photo they compare Sofía Vergara with “Jessica Rabbit”. Let’s remember, this is a fictional animated character created in the last century that represents a historical and popular symbol of sensuality. The following is the aforementioned photograph of Sofía Verga and an illustration of “Jessica Rabbit”:

In the comments of the publication, many of his followers found a great resemblance between Sofía Vergara and Jessica Rabbit. Similarly, many decided to praise the elegance and sensuality of the Colombian.

Do you think Sofía Vergara does look like Jessica Rabbit in her sensual photo?

It may interest you:

– Sofia Vergara’s TBT with wet clothes left more than one breathless

– Supposed son of Sofía Vergara vandalized her mansion

– Sofía Vergara will give life to Colombian drug trafficker in Netflix series