For 5 days, they will apply a vaccine against Covid-19 in the IMSS Family Medicine Unit

By Adalberto Brena

Cuicatlán, Oax.- On Monday, April 18 of the current year, the vaccination against Covid-19 began in the Family Medicine Unit No. 13 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security located in the municipality of Cuicatlán.

It should be noted that anyone who has been vaccinated in January can go to apply the corresponding booster.

The programming for the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 is: Cuicatlán, April 18 and 19, San Pedro Chicozapotes, El Zapotillo, La Iberia and Los Obos; April 21 San José del Chilar and Santiago Dominguillo, April 22 Santiago Quiotepec, San Juan Coyula and San Francisco Tutepetongo.

The hours of operation are from 10:00 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon and the requirements that must be presented are: proof of the last application, two copies of the vaccination form and the voter ID.

Those responsible for the IMSS Covid vaccination module added that all citizens in general who are 18 years of age and older can attend and take the opportunity to be vaccinated against this virus, “those who have not been able to do so due to different circumstances, there are enough vaccines” , they indicated.