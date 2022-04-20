Flat sandals + baggy jeans, the comfortable and elegant look for spring

Flat sandals, the 2022 trend

THE sandals flat, declined in a thousand versions, including flip flops, gladiators, models with straps and metal details, or in Birkenstock style, are among the most popular shoes for this spring summer 2022. Style contrasting with high heels, with what do flat sandals match? Well, creative directors, it girls and digital platforms agree: the best allies of this type of footwear are the baggy jeans.

Wide-leg denim silhouettes are the easiest to wear because they adapt to any body type. With that in mind, below we’ve identified some successful pairings from the season’s winning duo: flat sandals + baggy jeans.

The stellar combo on the catwalk

The stellar alliance that arises from this union was seen, first of all, on the catwalks. Maison like Valentino, MSGM or Etro have chosen this combination capable of blending elegance and functionality in their spring summer 2022 fashion shows, immediately followed by street style, fashion experts and e-commerce platforms such as Farfetch or Moda Operandi.

Valentino spring summer 2022 Valentino / Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway

But how to wear total flat sandals with oversized jeans? Here our tips and the best combinations

The cropped top and thong sandals

MSGM presented cropped creations in denim with balloon sleeves combined with thong sandals – trend that comes directly from the 2000s – which reinterpret the traditional casual slippers in a more formal way.