First Look at Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in New Dark Comedy The Menu

After the success obtained with Don’t Look Updirector Adam McKay He is already looking for his next hit. This time, McKay in producer mode has set his sights on the culinary world with Menua new dark comedy that promises the best dish for fans of the genre.

Anya Taylor-Joy Y Nicholas Hoult They play a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to enjoy a lavish tasting menu, prepared by a famous chef, played by Ralph Fiennes. However, your appetites will be satisfied with some unusual and surprising ingredients.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker